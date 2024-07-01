Sign up
Photo 1750
Langstone Quays
Staying for a few days at a hotel at Hayling Island. This is the view across the road from our hotel.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
3
0
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
1st July 2024 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
island”
,
“hayling
,
“langstone
,
quay”
JackieR
ace
Gillian you are down the road from where I live!! The cafe at the marina is lovely
July 6th, 2024
Gillian Brown
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
We were on a coach trip and stayed there for 4 nights. Home now. We did wander down to the marina on the first evening but didn’t go into the cafe as just about to have dinner in the hotel. Never been to that area before. Very nice. We went to Portsmouth Docks, Arundel, Chichester, Worthing. Lots of walking. No doubt more photos to come!
July 6th, 2024
JackieR
ace
You had a busy time, aren't Chichester & Arundel beautiful
July 6th, 2024
