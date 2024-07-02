Previous
The Mary Rose by gillian1912
Photo 1751

The Mary Rose

We visited the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard where the wreck of the Tudor ship Mary Rose is situated. Built in 1512, the ship sank in battle in 1545. We watched on television in 1982 as the ship was raised from the ocean bed and our eldest daughter was particularly interested in it.

A few years later, in 1990, we were in our way home from holiday on the Isle of Wight and stopped in Portsmouth to take our children to see this wreck.

At the time it was constantly being sprayed with water. Later it was coated in preservative and there is more to see now.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Photo Details

Diana ace
How fabulous that must have been, a fabulously detailed capture.
July 6th, 2024  
JackieR ace
A fabulous capture if this wonderful wreck
July 6th, 2024  
grace55
We visited this many years ago. Fav
July 6th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That's a great capture. I remember going there with my children sometime in the eighties, It was constantly being sprayed with water then. It was really interesting. Fav.
July 6th, 2024  
