The Mary Rose

We visited the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard where the wreck of the Tudor ship Mary Rose is situated. Built in 1512, the ship sank in battle in 1545. We watched on television in 1982 as the ship was raised from the ocean bed and our eldest daughter was particularly interested in it.



A few years later, in 1990, we were in our way home from holiday on the Isle of Wight and stopped in Portsmouth to take our children to see this wreck.



At the time it was constantly being sprayed with water. Later it was coated in preservative and there is more to see now.