Amberley Museum by gillian1912
Amberley Museum

Narrow gauge railway which transports passengers around the site at the Amberley Museum near Arundel in West Sussex.

Yes, we did travel on the train. We were at the top of the steps looking at the signal box when I heard the train coming. The passengers in the train are fellow travellers on our coach holiday.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Sue Cooper ace
THat's such a cute little train.
July 6th, 2024  
