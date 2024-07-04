Previous
Next
Arundel Cathedral by gillian1912
Photo 1753

Arundel Cathedral

Arundel Cathedral, West Sussex.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Josie Gilbert ace
Lovely shot. Have you ever been there when the Corpus Christi flowers are along the nave?
July 6th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
A fabulous shot. It looks like a beautiful cathedral, I've never been there. Fav.
July 6th, 2024  
Gillian Brown
@josiegilbert No. I have never been to Arundel before.
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise