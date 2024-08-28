Sign up
Photo 1775
Ducks
The ducks which visit us at our caravan are now fully grown.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
0
0
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Tags
ducks
