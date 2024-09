RAF Bircham Newton

We visited the small museum at RAF Bircham Newton near Docking, Norfolk.



Despite living in Norfolk, we didn’t know this place existed until one day we had to divert due to a road traffic accident and found ourselves passing all the old RAF buildings. As we are both ex-RAF we got all excited and saw a sign for a museum but couldn’t stop at the time. When we got home we googled it (as you do).



So we went to visit it today. Small, run by volunteers on some Sundays, we found it quite interesting.