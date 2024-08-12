Dentists

We have lived in the same house for 45 years. All that time we have used the same local dental practice.



Now, like many British towns, our NHS dental surgery has become a private practice so a lot more expensive. Our NHS appointments were cancelled, awaiting arrival of a new NHS dentist. That, of course, has never happened. It’s been 4.5 years since I saw a dentist due to covid and the lack of NHS dentists. During that time I’ve lost two fillings.



We finally registered as private patients with our dental practice. I had a consultation last week and took this photo in the waiting room while my husband was in seeing the dentist today. It’s the same waiting room, the same ancient carpet on the stairs. The only differences seem to be a few new chairs in the waiting room and the cost of dental treatment.