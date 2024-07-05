Previous
Next
A Cappuccino and a Cinnamon Swirl by gillian1912
Photo 1754

A Cappuccino and a Cinnamon Swirl

A short stop in Windsor on our travels. Time for refreshments.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Exactly what I would have ordered. Fav.
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise