Crocus Heart by gq
Photo 801

Crocus Heart

It has come up again - the special crocus heart planted by friends in my front lawn. It is in memory of DQ and I just love seeing it.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

photogq

@gq
Hazel ace
Very beautiful montage!
March 23rd, 2020  
*lynn ace
Love the light, focus and background bokeh in the large picture; the 2nd smaller shot is a favorite too! fav
March 23rd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
What a dear treasure!
March 23rd, 2020  
