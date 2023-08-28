Sign up
Photo 2313
lake rotokare
This is part of an “inland island” bird and nature reserve not far from home. Rotokare translates as “Rippling Lake”
fabulous place, here’s the propaganda:
https://www.rotokare.org.nz/
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
nature
reflection
clouds
olympus
lake
cloudscape
@graemestevens
Issi Bannerman
ace
It looks fabulous.
August 28th, 2023
