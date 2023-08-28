Previous
lake rotokare by graemestevens
Photo 2313

lake rotokare

This is part of an “inland island” bird and nature reserve not far from home. Rotokare translates as “Rippling Lake”
fabulous place, here’s the propaganda:

https://www.rotokare.org.nz/
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
633% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
It looks fabulous.
August 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise