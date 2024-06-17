Sign up
Previous
Photo 2400
drop the beat
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
3
3
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2400
photos
170
followers
160
following
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
17th June 2024 3:24pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
portrait
,
mask
,
radio
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
selfie
,
bnw
,
“self
,
portrait”
,
wireless
,
@graemestevens
,
“gas
,
mask”
Brigette
ace
And he’s back 🤭🤣
June 17th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Don't drop it on your feet then! Lovely image.
June 17th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
This is all kinds of awesome!
June 17th, 2024
