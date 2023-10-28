Sign up
Previous
Photo 2357
1: Plainsong
“Sometimes you make me feel like I’m living at the edge of the world”
best on black I think…here’s the link to the album track if you’re remotely interested:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JOb5f-TG6iI&pp=ygUSdGhlIGN1cmUgcGxhaW5zb25n
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous photo, fabulous song!
October 27th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Photo is awesome, will check out the song too.
October 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful, evocative portrait. I'll certainly try the track :-)
October 28th, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
What a great gritty and atmospheric selfie............ and a classic track from a classic album. 😀
October 28th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
An album cover-worthy shot. Stellar.
October 28th, 2023
