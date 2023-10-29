Previous
2: Pictures of You by graemestevens
Photo 2358

2: Pictures of You

If only I’d thought of the right words
I could have held on to your heart
If only I’d thought of the right words
I wouldn’t be tearing apart all my pictures of you

Here’s the link to the tune:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UmFFTkjs-O0&pp=ygUYdGhlIGN1cmUgcGljdHVyZXMgb2YgeW91

And while you’re here, here’s a link to my image for the Five Plus Two theme of “Sorcery”:

https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-10-29
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Corinne C ace
A moving story telling image. Wonderful.
October 28th, 2023  
