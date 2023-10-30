Previous
2: Closedown by graemestevens
Photo 2359

2: Closedown

I’m running out of time
I’m out of step and closing down

Here’s the link, I love the drums on this one:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IJFvSj6SYFY&pp=ygUSdGhlIGN1cmUgY2xvc2Vkb3du

Not my best work on this image but I forgot that work would get in the way of devoting meaningful time to a hobby. Rude.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
Annie D ace
great image...I too think it's rude when work interferes
October 30th, 2023  
Joy's Focus ace
Did he just shoot the TV?
October 30th, 2023  
