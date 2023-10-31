Previous
4: Lovesong by graemestevens
4: Lovesong

However far away,
I will always love you,
However long I stay,
I will always love you

And yes, here’s the link to the tune for your delectation:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ks_qOI0lzho&pp=ygURdGhlIGN1cmUgbG92ZXNvbmc%3D
Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Dixie Goode ace
Your Halloween post did not disappoint.
October 31st, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Resting on a bed of roses
October 31st, 2023  
