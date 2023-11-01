Previous
5: Last Dance by graemestevens
Photo 2361

5: Last Dance

I’m so glad you came
I’m so glad you remembered
To see how we’re ending our last dance together

Here’s a link to the song:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=flPvsybvwQo&pp=ygUTdGhlIGN1cmUgbGFzdCBkYW5jZQ%3D%3D
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
