Previous
Photo 2361
5: Last Dance
I’m so glad you came
I’m so glad you remembered
To see how we’re ending our last dance together
Here’s a link to the song:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=flPvsybvwQo&pp=ygUTdGhlIGN1cmUgbGFzdCBkYW5jZQ%3D%3D
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
0
1
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2361
photos
182
followers
170
following
646% complete
View this month »
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
1st November 2023 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
rings
,
olympus
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
selfie
,
bnw
,
“self
,
portrait”
,
@graemestevens
