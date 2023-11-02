Sign up
Previous
Photo 2362
6: Lullabye
softly through the shadow of the evening sun
stealing past the windows of the blissfully dead
I struggled a bit with this one, so you’re stuck with this…and here’s the link:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ijxk-fgcg7c&pp=ygURdGhlIGN1cmUgbHVsbGFieWU%3D
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
3
1
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Tags
portrait
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
selfie
,
bnw
,
“self
,
portrait”
,
@graemestevens
Elisa Smith
ace
Love that light!
November 2nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Extra creepy.
November 2nd, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
I think I’ll read my kids’ book tonight
November 2nd, 2023
