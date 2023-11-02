Previous
6: Lullabye by graemestevens
Photo 2362

6: Lullabye

softly through the shadow of the evening sun
stealing past the windows of the blissfully dead

I struggled a bit with this one, so you’re stuck with this…and here’s the link:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ijxk-fgcg7c&pp=ygURdGhlIGN1cmUgbHVsbGFieWU%3D
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Love that light!
November 2nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Extra creepy.
November 2nd, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
I think I’ll read my kids’ book tonight
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise