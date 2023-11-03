Previous
7: Fascination Street by graemestevens
7: Fascination Street

it’s opening time
down on Fascination Street
so let’s cut the conversation
and get out for a bit

I had to have a dash of colour in this one, the detail in the eye really didn’t work in bnw - I’ll also be away for a couple of nights so lets continue this journey on Sunday!

and here’s the link:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZsQdLlvuk4&pp=ygUbdGhlIGN1cmUgZmFzY2luYXRpb24gc3RyZWV0
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Corinne C ace
So well done and clever!
November 2nd, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
So eye catching 👌👏
November 2nd, 2023  
