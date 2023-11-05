Sign up
Photo 2364
8: Prayers for Rain
and drab the hours all spent on killing time
again all waiting for the rain
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DtQOlErK2bI&pp=ygUZdGhlIGN1cmUgcHJheWVycyBmb3IgcmFpbg%3D%3D
And since you’re here, you may as well have a look at my image for the Five Plus Two theme “Fight or Flight”:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-11-05
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I hope so - we are finally getting some. the drought and fires here are scaring the f*ck out of us all (love the Cure - saw them live one time, wish I could again!)
November 5th, 2023
