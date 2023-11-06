Sign up
Photo 2365
9: The Same Deep Water as You
Kiss me goodbye
Pushing out before I sleep
Can’t you see I try
Swimming in the same deep water as you is hard
The shallow drowned lose less than we
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YBTo-QVJjBo&pp=ygUmdGhlIGN1cmUgc3dpbW1pbmcgdGhlIHNhbWUgZGVlcCB3YXRlciA%3D
I’m away again overnight tomorrow, but this time for work…3 tracks to go, we’ll finish this by the end of the week…maybe!
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
3
3
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️👌
November 6th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
intriguing image
November 6th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Just fabulous.
November 6th, 2023
