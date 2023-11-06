Previous
9: The Same Deep Water as You

Kiss me goodbye
Pushing out before I sleep
Can’t you see I try
Swimming in the same deep water as you is hard
The shallow drowned lose less than we

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YBTo-QVJjBo&pp=ygUmdGhlIGN1cmUgc3dpbW1pbmcgdGhlIHNhbWUgZGVlcCB3YXRlciA%3D

I’m away again overnight tomorrow, but this time for work…3 tracks to go, we’ll finish this by the end of the week…maybe!
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Graeme Stevens

Call me Joe ace
👌⭐️👌
November 6th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
intriguing image
November 6th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Just fabulous.
November 6th, 2023  
