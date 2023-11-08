Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2366
10: Disintegration
and we both of us knew how the end always is
here’s the obligatory link for those of you of a mind to insert something into your aural cavity:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eRQ3irjdpDw&pp=ygUXdGhlIGN1cmUgZGlzaW50ZWdyYXRpb24%3D
2 more to go and then we’ve made it to the end of the album!
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2366
photos
181
followers
169
following
648% complete
View this month »
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
8th November 2023 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olympus
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
bnw
,
“still
,
life”
,
@graemestevens
Joanne Diochon
ace
Still won't let me listen to the youtube of this but, never the less I can still enjoy the image, and the flowers, that will eventually grow up where the disintegration occurred.
November 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close