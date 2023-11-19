Sign up
Photo 2371
minor facelift
I’ve been a bit lazy this week with the photography…but you get two images today, both of me!!! Huzzah!!!
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
14
4
5
365
E-M10MarkII
19th November 2023 12:03pm
Tags
portrait
,
toy
,
olympus
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
selfie
,
bnw
,
“self
,
portrait”
,
stormtrooper
,
photography”
,
“toy
,
@graemestevens
,
fiveplustwo-restingbitchface
Peter Dulis
ace
Wild imagination :)
November 19th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Scratch that itch!
November 19th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks as if major may be required
November 19th, 2023
Graeme Stevens
@jgpittenger
That’s just plain old rude.
@ljmanning
which one?
@pdulis
every now and then!
November 19th, 2023
@ljmanning which one?
@pdulis every now and then!