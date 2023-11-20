Sign up
Photo 2372
scheduled maintenance
the mileage was getting up a bit…
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
9
4
2
365
E-M10MarkII
20th November 2023 1:53pm
portrait
toys
olympus
mono
monochrome
selfie
bnw
“self
portrait”
stormtroopers
@graemestevens
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that spring needs replacing ....
November 20th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Ha ha, well done.
November 20th, 2023
Nada
ace
That gives facial a whole new meaning.
November 20th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Now that face is lifted!
November 20th, 2023
