Now Where Has My Head Gone?! by grammyn
Photo 2507

Now Where Has My Head Gone?!

A little bit of silliness with a six word story
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Lou Ann ace
Oh! Ha ha!
September 23rd, 2020  
Wyomingsister
Obviously NOT a songbird! Difficult to sing without a head and mouth! Or beak!!
Great photo!
September 23rd, 2020  
