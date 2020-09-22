Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2507
Now Where Has My Head Gone?!
A little bit of silliness with a six word story
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4202
photos
132
followers
56
following
686% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
22nd September 2020 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sixws-109
Lou Ann
ace
Oh! Ha ha!
September 23rd, 2020
Wyomingsister
Obviously NOT a songbird! Difficult to sing without a head and mouth! Or beak!!
Great photo!
September 23rd, 2020
