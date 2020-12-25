Sign up
Photo 2601
No Chestnuts Here-Just the Fire
Christmas day, the day I do literally almost nothing. I built a fire this morning for our cold, but no snow, day and sat in front of it for several naps and a leisurely look through 365. I hope your day was blessed with family and happiness.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
fire
sixws-112
christmas20
Wyomingsister
Very enjoyable way to spend the day! I hope you had a wonderful Christmas! ❤🎄 Even if it wasn't white one! ❄
December 26th, 2020
