A Momentous Occasion For the Pigs

Today was Pigmania day and one of my pigs got a leaning jowler for the first time in over a year of playing, while the other one got a snouter, for a total of 25 points on one roll! The leaning jowler is accomplished by landing on the snout and one ear, as you see by the pig on the right, and the snouter is just landing on the snout. They are now resting in this position until next week's game in hopes muscle memory will help them do it again!