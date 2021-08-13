Sign up
Photo 2831
Light Lines
My front yard after supper has been so entertaining recently. I should go out there more often.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4548
photos
156
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
13th August 2021 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
clouds
,
transportation
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how lovely!
August 14th, 2021
Wyomingsister
Beautiful photo! In the book Bridges of Madison County, it was described as "God Light" and that phrase always comes to mind when I see the sky that way.
August 14th, 2021
