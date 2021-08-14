Previous
Tropical Joy by grammyn
Photo 2832

Tropical Joy

I think my plumeria plant has had the most blooms ever this year! There is just something about it that makes me smile every time I see them.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Terri ace
Oh this is beautiful! I am sure the smell is heavenly. I bet it feels like you are in Hawaii.
August 15th, 2021  
Nicole Campbell ace
I would smile too, they are beautiful
August 15th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Love this against the black
August 15th, 2021  
summerfield ace
ooooh! this is just like what we had in front of our house when i was a kid back in the old country. i just might paint it one day. aces!
August 15th, 2021  
Diane ace
Instant fav! Beautiful flower, great composition and detail.
August 15th, 2021  
