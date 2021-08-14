Sign up
Photo 2832
Tropical Joy
I think my plumeria plant has had the most blooms ever this year! There is just something about it that makes me smile every time I see them.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
5
3
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Terri
ace
Oh this is beautiful! I am sure the smell is heavenly. I bet it feels like you are in Hawaii.
August 15th, 2021
Nicole Campbell
ace
I would smile too, they are beautiful
August 15th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Love this against the black
August 15th, 2021
summerfield
ace
ooooh! this is just like what we had in front of our house when i was a kid back in the old country. i just might paint it one day. aces!
August 15th, 2021
Diane
ace
Instant fav! Beautiful flower, great composition and detail.
August 15th, 2021
