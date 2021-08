Bird, Plane Or A Pepsi Can?!

I went outside to find a photo after supper tonight and this guy was breezing across the sky. Humidity on the lens and the speed at which he was traveling prevented me from getting anything in focus but I still wanted to post it. when I uploaded it I noticed how much it look like a Pepsi can and I can honestly say in 30 years I have never seen this from my front yard before!