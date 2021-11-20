Sign up
Photo 2930
Angel Eyes
I posted the parts of this photo here
https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2021-10-27
and here
https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2021-11-06
There would be no way for you to know those parts would end up like this whole, The cotton bolls make up the body of the angel and the empty bracts form her wings. Her hair is spanish moss.
For the technique, minimal and songtitle challenges.
Listen to the Jeff Healy Band sing it here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kag0TsZzxpw
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
Milanie
ace
This is really neat - had to go look back at your October posting and I never would have guessed it would turn into this. What a terrific idea and perfect for the challenges.
November 21st, 2021
