Angel Eyes

I posted the parts of this photo here https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2021-10-27 and here https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2021-11-06 There would be no way for you to know those parts would end up like this whole, The cotton bolls make up the body of the angel and the empty bracts form her wings. Her hair is spanish moss.For the technique, minimal and songtitle challenges.Listen to the Jeff Healy Band sing it here