Previous
Next
Angel Eyes by grammyn
Photo 2930

Angel Eyes

I posted the parts of this photo here https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2021-10-27 and here
https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2021-11-06 There would be no way for you to know those parts would end up like this whole, The cotton bolls make up the body of the angel and the empty bracts form her wings. Her hair is spanish moss.

For the technique, minimal and songtitle challenges.
Listen to the Jeff Healy Band sing it here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kag0TsZzxpw
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
802% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
This is really neat - had to go look back at your October posting and I never would have guessed it would turn into this. What a terrific idea and perfect for the challenges.
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise