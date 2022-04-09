Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3070
Ready To Begin
Brushes, paints, water, rag. All I need is the proper paper.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4796
photos
156
followers
53
following
841% complete
View this month »
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
Latest from all albums
3064
869
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
9th April 2022 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2022
,
painting30
Mary Siegle
ace
Why don’t you use the paper you taped down to the easel? 😜🤣 And you thought I wasn’t paying attention!
April 9th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 9th, 2022
Cazzi
ace
There's something very special about a well used paints. I like how you've wet the paints to catch the light. Fav!
April 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close