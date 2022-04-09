Previous
Next
Ready To Begin by grammyn
Photo 3070

Ready To Begin

Brushes, paints, water, rag. All I need is the proper paper.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
841% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Why don’t you use the paper you taped down to the easel? 😜🤣 And you thought I wasn’t paying attention!
April 9th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 9th, 2022  
Cazzi ace
There's something very special about a well used paints. I like how you've wet the paints to catch the light. Fav!
April 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise