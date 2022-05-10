Sign up
Photo 3101
Behind the Dam
A view from across the creek
10th May 2022
10th May 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4830
photos
153
followers
52
following
849% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
10th May 2022 6:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
town
,
mayhalf22
summerfield
ace
that truck looks like it's half submerged in water. nice reflection. aces!
May 11th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I thought it was a flood at first as well- or maybe just half a flood!
May 11th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Fabulous reflections!
May 11th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful reflections. I thought it was flooded.
May 11th, 2022
