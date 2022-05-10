Previous
Behind the Dam by grammyn
Photo 3101

Behind the Dam

A view from across the creek
10th May 2022 10th May 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
summerfield ace
that truck looks like it's half submerged in water. nice reflection. aces!
May 11th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I thought it was a flood at first as well- or maybe just half a flood!
May 11th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Fabulous reflections!
May 11th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful reflections. I thought it was flooded.
May 11th, 2022  
