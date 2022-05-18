Previous
Healthy Snack by grammyn
Healthy Snack

When I go grocery shopping it becomes an all day effort. Make the list, price compare, unload the cart (thankfully today there was a cashier avaiable so I didn't have to do my own checking out) reload the cart with the bagged groceries, load the car with them, carry them into the house, unpack the bags and put everything away. I try to freeze some things in individual servings so they will thaw more quickly when I want to use them which takes some time as well. Today was such a day and since it has been a while since I did any major shopping there was lots to do. The up side of this is I had lots of options for photo subjects and did have to struggle to find something.
Eggsacktly! I think that too which is why we are lucky with supermarket delivery. i have plenty of time to examine the food for nutritional value, compare prices etc and then place my order. I am getting my delivery this afternoon and it lasts for 3 weeks.
May 19th, 2022  
