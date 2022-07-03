Previous
Next
Summertime Treat by grammyn
Photo 3155

Summertime Treat

This is the real deal as opposed to the sherbet watermelon I make as a dessert sometimes.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
864% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love it with the bite missing.
July 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the presentation
July 4th, 2022  
Diane ace
What a wonderful summery image for the July 4th weekend!
July 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Yum!
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise