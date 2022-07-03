Sign up
Photo 3155
Summertime Treat
This is the real deal as opposed to the sherbet watermelon I make as a dessert sometimes.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
4
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4887
photos
152
followers
52
following
864% complete
View this month »
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
3rd July 2022 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
food
,
minimal-30
Shutterbug
ace
I love it with the bite missing.
July 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love the presentation
July 4th, 2022
Diane
ace
What a wonderful summery image for the July 4th weekend!
July 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Yum!
July 4th, 2022
