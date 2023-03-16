Sign up
Photo 3411
Another View
Someone mentioned they would like to see the vase from West GermanyI posted the other day from the side instead of the bottom, so here it is.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5152
photos
156
followers
51
following
934% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
16th March 2023 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
lowkey
,
minimal
Kathy
ace
Nice lighting.
March 16th, 2023
