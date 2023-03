Enough

The worldwide minute crept up on me today. I don't do FB so hadn't heard anything about it Paula Wallis used to be on 365 and promoted it here too. I am not sure if she still does 365 but I don't remember seeing anything about it recently. A couple of my friends posted and I had just enough time to throw something together for the theme this year which is gratitude. I am grateful to have enough to eat without ever worrying about it.