Photo 3418
By the Creek
I wanted a rainy day for this shot but was happy to get some fog this morning at 7:00 which was almost as good. This is for the artist challenge inspired by
https://www.artnet.com/artists/andr%C3%A9-kert%C3%A9sz/place-gambetta-paris-a-na5_1o6CwSRkmtb08HNI8A2
but heavily ETSOOI'd. because of too many power lines and other distractions
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5159
photos
156
followers
51
following
936% complete
3411
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
3418
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Tags
b&w
,
lights
,
fog
,
ac-andrekertesz
,
etsooi-150
JackieR
ace
Oooh that's perfect!!
March 23rd, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
very atmospheric
March 23rd, 2023
