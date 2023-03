By the Creek

I wanted a rainy day for this shot but was happy to get some fog this morning at 7:00 which was almost as good. This is for the artist challenge inspired by https://www.artnet.com/artists/andr%C3%A9-kert%C3%A9sz/place-gambetta-paris-a-na5_1o6CwSRkmtb08HNI8A2 but heavily ETSOOI'd. because of too many power lines and other distractions