Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3441
Trophy Keeper
There we not a lot of entrants in my age group- 65 and above- but I was happy with my 2nd place ribbon and I took 6 minutes off my time from November. All in all a great day thanks to my coach, my daughter, who kept pushing me throughout the race♥
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5184
photos
155
followers
51
following
942% complete
View this month »
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
15th April 2023 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
30-shots2023
JackieR
ace
Oh congratulations and well done Katie!!!
April 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Go girl. 4.9 K more than I could do. Well done.
April 15th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
A 5K run??? Goodness, Katy - you are fit!
April 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Wow well done Katy you are one fit lady
April 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close