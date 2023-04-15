Previous
Trophy Keeper by grammyn
Trophy Keeper

There we not a lot of entrants in my age group- 65 and above- but I was happy with my 2nd place ribbon and I took 6 minutes off my time from November. All in all a great day thanks to my coach, my daughter, who kept pushing me throughout the race♥
JackieR ace
Oh congratulations and well done Katie!!!
April 15th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Go girl. 4.9 K more than I could do. Well done.
April 15th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
A 5K run??? Goodness, Katy - you are fit!
April 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Wow well done Katy you are one fit lady
April 15th, 2023  
