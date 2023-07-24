Previous
Surprise by grammyn
It has been so blasted hot recently that I have spent many days inside and not gone out to enjoy my plants. Today it was a little cooler and I needed yet another idea for inspiration so decided to check them out . Imagine my surprise when I looked at my plumeria and found so many blossoms on it. A few had already even fallen off. It wasn't that long ago that I was happy to get one or two blooms all year long! There is another branch out of frame that will look like this in another few days too. I am surprised AND thrilled
KWind ace
Pretty! These flowers make rethink of my trips to Hawaii.
July 25th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh how lovely. It must love the heat!
July 25th, 2023  
