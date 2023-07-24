Surprise

It has been so blasted hot recently that I have spent many days inside and not gone out to enjoy my plants. Today it was a little cooler and I needed yet another idea for inspiration so decided to check them out . Imagine my surprise when I looked at my plumeria and found so many blossoms on it. A few had already even fallen off. It wasn't that long ago that I was happy to get one or two blooms all year long! There is another branch out of frame that will look like this in another few days too. I am surprised AND thrilled