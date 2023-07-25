Sign up
Photo 3542
Grand ? Finale
Well, a finale anyway. As many of you suggested the banana peel is not going to survive as long as the apple has but it has been fun trying to get the most out of it. This little fruit flower will probably be the last hurrah for the peel
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5291
photos
154
followers
50
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
25th July 2023 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
food
,
flower
Annie D
ace
a very creative use for banana peel :)
July 26th, 2023
KWind
ace
Interesting shot... I like this!
July 26th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Cool wabi sabi photo. The way you've laid it out DOES resemble a blossom in decline. Very clever!
July 26th, 2023
