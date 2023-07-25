Previous
Grand ? Finale by grammyn
Grand ? Finale

Well, a finale anyway. As many of you suggested the banana peel is not going to survive as long as the apple has but it has been fun trying to get the most out of it. This little fruit flower will probably be the last hurrah for the peel
Annie D ace
a very creative use for banana peel :)
July 26th, 2023  
KWind ace
Interesting shot... I like this!
July 26th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
Cool wabi sabi photo. The way you've laid it out DOES resemble a blossom in decline. Very clever!
July 26th, 2023  
