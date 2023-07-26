Sign up
Photo 3543
Yum!
I like almost anything pink and this candy is no exception. Although the outside is white the inside is a delicious pink concoction of cranberry raspberry gooiness! My daughter said she saw it in the store and wanted to surprise me with it!
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks good
July 27th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Sounds good- and such a good daughter!
July 27th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Oh man! I think I recognize this brand from Aldi or WalMart. Looks like something I'd really like. How rich your photo makes it look too.
July 27th, 2023
