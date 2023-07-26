Previous
Yum! by grammyn
I like almost anything pink and this candy is no exception. Although the outside is white the inside is a delicious pink concoction of cranberry raspberry gooiness! My daughter said she saw it in the store and wanted to surprise me with it!
katy

ace
@grammyn
Joan Robillard ace
Looks good
July 27th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sounds good- and such a good daughter!
July 27th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Oh man! I think I recognize this brand from Aldi or WalMart. Looks like something I'd really like. How rich your photo makes it look too.
July 27th, 2023  
