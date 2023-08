Fun At the Lake

My son and his family are visiting and rented a place at the lake. We spent the day with them having so much fun. My youngest daughter, top L. gave a quick kneeboard tutorial to them in the beginning and my granddaughter, bottom R. got up on it the first time she ever tried. My grandson, middle L. owned it once he got the hang of it. My son, middle R. stuck to what he knows best while my daughter in law did ALL the videography and my son in law drove the boat. Good Times!!