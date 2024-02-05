Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3737
Lines and Curves
This week is all about composition again but as it applies to architecture. I find this a little more interesting to hunt and shoot than last week's challenge
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5493
photos
148
followers
50
following
1023% complete
View this month »
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
3735
3736
3737
Latest from all albums
3732
3733
3734
878
3735
3736
879
3737
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
5th February 2024 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
for2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
works for me Katy
February 5th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Nice rule of threes!!
February 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close