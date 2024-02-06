Previous
Not a Museum For Saints by grammyn
Photo 3738

Not a Museum For Saints

A church is a hospital for sinners....
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1024% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 6th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Like that definition
February 6th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
I like the lines ans shapes in this Katy
February 6th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely image and wonderful title and words, Katy.
February 6th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice perspective capture. Interesting words.
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise