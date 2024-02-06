Sign up
Previous
Photo 3738
Not a Museum For Saints
A church is a hospital for sinners....
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
5
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5494
photos
149
followers
50
following
1024% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
6th February 2024 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
for2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 6th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Like that definition
February 6th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like the lines ans shapes in this Katy
February 6th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely image and wonderful title and words, Katy.
February 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice perspective capture. Interesting words.
February 6th, 2024
