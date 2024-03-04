Sign up
Photo 3765
Key Sensory Organs
Feeding information to your brain about the outside world your eyes do the “physical” part of seeing. The signals they send allow your brain to “build” the picture that you see. Essential to the art of photography
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
katy
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5523
photos
149
followers
50
following
1031% complete
View this month »
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
3764
3765
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
4th March 2024 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
selfie
Kathy
The "eyes" have it. A wistful looking image to me.
March 4th, 2024
