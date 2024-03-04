Previous
Key Sensory Organs by grammyn
Key Sensory Organs

Feeding information to your brain about the outside world your eyes do the “physical” part of seeing. The signals they send allow your brain to “build” the picture that you see. Essential to the art of photography
Kathy ace
The "eyes" have it. A wistful looking image to me.
March 4th, 2024  
