Show Off! by grammyn
Show Off!

I work out twice on Tuesdays and Thursdays and apparently DD decided since his name is DOUBLE Decker he shoud be involved in my double workouts too. Here you see him showing off by doing some military presses.
katy

ace
@grammyn
Joan Robillard ace
nice
April 17th, 2024  
Kathy ace
We'll have to check out those muscles when he finally is bared.
April 17th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Go get ‘em, DD!
April 17th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Oh that is cute !
April 17th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Lovely rationalising. Nice colours too.
April 17th, 2024  
