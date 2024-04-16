Sign up
Photo 3801
Show Off!
I work out twice on Tuesdays and Thursdays and apparently DD decided since his name is DOUBLE Decker he shoud be involved in my double workouts too. Here you see him showing off by doing some military presses.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
5
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5559
photos
148
followers
50
following
1041% complete
3794
3795
3796
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
16th April 2024 2:37pm
Tags
food
,
30-shots2024
Joan Robillard
ace
nice
April 17th, 2024
Kathy
ace
We'll have to check out those muscles when he finally is bared.
April 17th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Go get ‘em, DD!
April 17th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Oh that is cute !
April 17th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Lovely rationalising. Nice colours too.
April 17th, 2024
