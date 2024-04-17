Previous
Reasonable Facsimile by grammyn
Reasonable Facsimile

DD wanted to go to the seashore today but it takes longer to get there than I had time for so he had to be content with this substitue experience. Besides who want to get sand in all of one's cracks?!
