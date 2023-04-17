Previous
Japanese Quince (Chaenomeles Japonica) by green_eyes
33 / 365

Japanese Quince (Chaenomeles Japonica)

This is seperating our property from the neighbors. In late fall, they produce fruit but it is not very appetizing. Even the wildlife do not eat them. I found one once, all chewed up but left on the grass.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

TrinaHolub

@green_eyes
Corinne C ace
Lovely blooming branch
April 17th, 2023  
