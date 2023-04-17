Sign up
33 / 365
Japanese Quince (Chaenomeles Japonica)
This is seperating our property from the neighbors. In late fall, they produce fruit but it is not very appetizing. Even the wildlife do not eat them. I found one once, all chewed up but left on the grass.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
1
0
TrinaHolub
@green_eyes
33
photos
14
followers
35
following
9% complete
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-F721U
Taken
17th April 2023 8:42am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bush
,
japanese-quince
,
borderline
,
yucky-fruit
Corinne C
ace
Lovely blooming branch
April 17th, 2023
