169 / 365
Out of the Shadows
The final in my Wildlife Park series...
I had to finish with a beautiful white rhino laid down in the shadows of her enclosure.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
BostonBird
@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it.
ace
Wonderfully subtle. Must view on black.
September 29th, 2024
