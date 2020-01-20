Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2211
My African Jig Saw Puzzle ~
I so enjoyed doing this one although I had a little trouble matching the stripes.
1000 pieces.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3878
photos
62
followers
65
following
605% complete
View this month »
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
Latest from all albums
2207
2208
1665
2209
1666
2210
1667
2211
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
17th January 2020 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
elephants
,
saw.
,
jig
,
animals.
,
africa.
,
puzzle.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close